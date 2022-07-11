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Prophecy 34 Excerpts YAH'S SOBER WARNING "The Mark of the Beast will be just as readily accepted as this golden MARK is now." "Flee from this" Another Gospel/Gold Manifestations/Ichabod! (mirrored)
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
YAHUVEH'S Amightywind Holy Prophecies
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229 views • July 11, 2022

this is a mirrored video 

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind Prophecy 34 - The Walls of Jericho Will Fall Again! 

Given through Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu May 7, 1999

"As in the times of old I will once again destroy like I did the walls of Jericho. Nations and economies shall tumble. It has already begun. Nations and people that say I will not do what I say will feel MY wrath in ways they have never experienced before. For I am mocked on even the faces of the ones who call themselves set apart for ME and yet they turn to golden idols and declare I am speaking forth from and manifesting from these golden idols. Man made and demon made idols. The houses of worship once worshipped ME and now although they call upon MY Name and sing songs of worship to ME and pray in MY Name, where the manifestation of gold is appearing in mouths and on bodies I am not found there. The souls they think they are leading to ME are really led to another. They shall see what happens as they offer up this incense of prayers that is an offense to MY nostrils as they offer up to me this strange fire. I have warned through this prophetic handmaiden as I told Elijah of Old to speak forth and confront the prophets of Baal so I now use MY 'Elijah of New' to do the same. Reader take note if this has not come to your churches yet to tempt you it shall for satan wants to set apart and MARK those who belong to him and without them knowing they have already begun to be MARKED! Not the MARK that leads to any redemption, but it is the beginning of the deceit that will lead to the MARK of the Beast! The Mark of the Beast will be just as readily accepted as this golden MARK is now. (Gold teeth fillings or gold teeth or gold dust) When the Mark of the Beast comes people will think it is a blessing when they in truth have damned their very souls to eternal fire and brimstone. Because MY Elijah of New speaks forth MY Words she is shunned and slandered by others who only want to hear MY blessings that edify and not hear what MY curses are for those who refuse to listen to the words I speak."

A Soon Worldwide Mandatory Sunday Worship and The Mark of the beast: https://amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html 

Please visit - https://amightywind.com/home.html   
And check out Apostle Elisheva's Youtube Channel, Yahsladyinred. Please Subscribe to her channel and give a thumbs up to the videos there here is the link:
https://www.youtube.com/YAHSladyinred   


If you wish to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today, please click the link below to read and pray along with me the salvation prayer. If you do choose to give your Life to YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and receive HIM into your heart, please write me to let me know so we can rejoice together with you.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw   
In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu
AmightyWind YDS Song/Anthem as heard in outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4hycw7jksc   
To contact YAHS Beloved Apostle Elisheva
https://amightywind.com/en/contact.html#fh5co-contactme   

See all Prophecies here
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html 





Keywords
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