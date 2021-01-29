Pelosi: 'The Enemy is Within' - Why Do the Capitol Hill Police Want To Keep the Security Fences Up Permanently? (Pending False Flag)

As soon as Joe Biden was 'placed' into the US Presidency I Tweeted that "I wonder how long it will take before Joe Biden get's his first major false flag." Obama was the KING of Shooting Hoaxes during his days in office and of course Biden was part of his inner team. This week we are hearing Nancy Pelosi complain about guns coming into the Senate and House of Congress and she even said there is an 'enemy within the House of Representatives.' Then the media (mainly CNN is reminding the world that Republican Congresswoman and QAnoner Marjorie Greene called out both Las Vegas and MARJORY Stoneman Douglas Parkland Shooting's as False Flags. So my gut feeling is telling me that Joe Biden will be getting his first major (outside of the Capitol Hill Riot Hoax) false flag probably by or on Valentine's Day. The way that his Presidency has started off may need a huge distraction soon because he really is running a Shite Show right now from his horrible daily press briefings to his crazy stumbling and fumbling with his pens and executive orders. He will be giving Kamala the Presidency sooner then later. He is a mess.GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app