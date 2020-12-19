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Ένα βίντεο για την προπαγάνδα της πανδημίας που πρέπει όλοι να δουν
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68 views • December 19, 2020
Οφείλεις να ενημερωθείς φίλε μου. Το τι θα πιστέψεις είναι φυσικά δικό σου θέμα, αλλά πρέπει να δεις κ να ακούσεις ουι ΔΕΝ σου λένε τα ΜΜΕ για να έχεις ολοκληρωμένη άποψη.
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