How Does God Judge Nations?

Have you ever considered the weather related disasters in the United States? Do you find it strange that in 2018 and 2019 there was some kind of catastrophic event in America each month due to extreme weather conditions? There was heavy rain with severe flooding, severe drought, unyielding cold weather with massive snow build up, strong tornadoes, massive hurricanes, relentless winds fueling fires that devour vegetation and buildings, etc.

I have lived in the United States since 1963 and up to the year 2000, I do not remember catastrophic weather events happening month after month. A number of people are blaming the extreme weather on weather modification projects the HAARP military installation in Alaska or the chem trails in the sky.

Then there is the Pine Gap military installation in Australia with a 5 mile deep shaft occupied by an enormous antenna that can project an energy beam into the atmosphere and change weather patterns on the earth. The extreme weather extends throughout the United States and it would be impossible for the CIA to carry out such a massive program in secrecy month after month and year after year.

The fires, floods, drought, winds, and snow are destroying agriculture, causing destruction to housing and disrupting normal everyday life in the United States. Insurance companies are suffering staggering losses and refusing to insure properties in areas that will repeatedly suffer the same damage.

I believe that God is judging our nation and that the judgments will increase until Christians start to wake up and call the American people to repentance. God used extreme weather to judge the nation of Israel as recorded in the Old Testament.

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https://eaec.org/desk/06-03-2019.htm



