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The Oliver Stone Documentary YouTube Censored: 'Ukraine on Fire' (2016) [12.03.2022]
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62 views • March 12, 2022
'This video gives much detail on historical manipulation of Ukraine by many countries, west and east. There is much gray and little black and white in their story. Worth watching.'
'I knew it. After 3 min I looked up oliver stone and just what I suspected..Chooesh.'
Ukraine on Fire (2016) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5724358/
Google-Owned YouTube Censors 2016 Documentary 'Ukraine on Fire' Featuring Oliver Stone
Thursday, March 10th 2022, 2:10:24 pm
Google-owned YouTube has censored Ukraine On Fire, a 2016 documentary chronicling the events of Euromaidan, the uprising that overthrew Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and installed a pro-EU, pro-NATO government.
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https://trends.gab.com/item/6228ff7e3376b246f2ced75f
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https://trends.gab.com/item/622a18e13376b246f2d4f615
Jussie Smollett Set to Be Sentenced After Conviction of Hate Crime Hoax
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YouTube Censors 2016 Documentary 'Ukraine on Fire' Featuring Oliver Stone
https://trends.gab.com/item/622a06d003f2255b96d1fad1
Ukraine on Fire (2016) - Documentary by Oliver Stone - 360p
888 views Mar 10, 2022
Anonymous56
13 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D67nHVfy-tw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D67nHVfy-tw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
'I knew it. After 3 min I looked up oliver stone and just what I suspected..Chooesh.'
Ukraine on Fire (2016) - IMDb https://www.imdb.com/title/tt5724358/
Google-Owned YouTube Censors 2016 Documentary 'Ukraine on Fire' Featuring Oliver Stone
Thursday, March 10th 2022, 2:10:24 pm
Google-owned YouTube has censored Ukraine On Fire, a 2016 documentary chronicling the events of Euromaidan, the uprising that overthrew Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and installed a pro-EU, pro-NATO government.
Archived Records Show U.S. Government Admitted To Funding BioLabs In Ukraine Including for 'Vaccine Development'
https://trends.gab.com/item/6228ff7e3376b246f2ced75f
NYT Reporter: ‘There Were a Ton of FBI Informants’ at the Capitol Jan. 6
https://trends.gab.com/item/622a18e13376b246f2d4f615
Jussie Smollett Set to Be Sentenced After Conviction of Hate Crime Hoax
https://trends.gab.com/item/622a19413376b246f2d4f7c8
YouTube Censors 2016 Documentary 'Ukraine on Fire' Featuring Oliver Stone
https://trends.gab.com/item/622a06d003f2255b96d1fad1
Ukraine on Fire (2016) - Documentary by Oliver Stone - 360p
888 views Mar 10, 2022
Anonymous56
13 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D67nHVfy-tw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D67nHVfy-tw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwfmB6DDmOV9ENUARxNSx5A
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