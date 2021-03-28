© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Medical Vaccinations - The New Sacred Cow?
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • March 28, 2021
A 'Sacred Cow' is a term used for something too highly regarded to be open to criticism or curtailment. It is something that is considered to have a status that allows it to avoid any criticism or questioning. The phrase has arisen from and generally refers to the veneration of the cow in Hinduism (a religion).
People have been groomed, through lies and shelter from the truth about vaccines, to believe they are some miraculous protection against diseases. So much so that anyone who challenges that are viewed as some sort of social heretic.
This BGB reproduction of an original Dave Cullen video goes into this phenomenon in more depth.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
People have been groomed, through lies and shelter from the truth about vaccines, to believe they are some miraculous protection against diseases. So much so that anyone who challenges that are viewed as some sort of social heretic.
This BGB reproduction of an original Dave Cullen video goes into this phenomenon in more depth.
More info. at: https://biggeesblog.cymru
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.