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Why War?
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11 views • March 27, 2022
War, unless defensive, is a form of mass insanity. The US should know. We have invaded, bombed, and occupied more nations that any other country in the world. Nothing that comes out of the mouth of Joe Biden or from the Mainstream Propaganda can be believed or trusted.
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