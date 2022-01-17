Dr. Mike Yeadon 8 COVID-19 LIES (FULL) Highwire #219 +Added Clips June 2021 In Harm's Way

Dr. Mike Yeadon 8 COVID-19 LIES (FULL) Highwire #219 +Added Clips June 2021 In Harm's WayCoronavirusPlushieDr. Mike Yeadon: COVID-19 Lies (Full)In Harm’s Way The Highwire with Del Bigtree: Episode 219 June 2021Lie # 1 (PCR)The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic:Corman-Drosten Review Report (10 fundamental flaws with PCR protocol)The performance of the SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test as a tool for detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection in the populationPortuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically MeaninglessThe Peculiar PCR TestLie #2 (No Treatments)Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical GuidelinesIvermectin for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 65 studiesLie #3 (Severity of the virus)John P A Ioannidis Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence dataLies #4 & 5 (Asymptomatic transmission and Masks)A study on infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriersPost-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, ChinaHousehold Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 A Systematic Review and Meta-analysisUniversity of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spreadHas the Evidence of Asymptomatic Spread of COVID-19 been Significantly Overstated?Debunked, the myth of asymptomatic Covid transmissionUniversal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 EraEffectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers, A Randomised Controlled TrialNonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings, Personal Protective and Environmental MeasuresRespiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masksA cluster randomized trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workersChallenging Epidemiologist Michael Baker on Face Masks & Mass MaskingLie #6 (Lockdowns)Assessing mandatory stay-at-home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID-19Seven Peer-Reviewed Studies That Agree: Lockdowns Do Not Suppress the CoronavirusLie #7 (no immunity because novel virus)Wuhan’s Coronavirus Genetic Codes 80% Similar To SARS – Study FindsImmune cells for common cold may recognize SARS-CoV-2SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in cases of COVID-19 and SARS, and uninfected controlsSARS-CoV-2-derived peptides define heterologous and COVID-19-induced T cell recognitionLie #8 (Variants)Comprehensive analysis of T cell immunodominance and immunoprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 epitopes in COVID-19 casesScientists uncover SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in recovered COVID-19 and SARS patientsNegligible impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on CD4+ and CD8+ T cell reactivity in COVID-19 exposed donors