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Dr. Mike Yeadon 8 COVID-19 LIES (FULL) Highwire #219 +Added Clips June 2021 In Harm's Way
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Dr. Mike Yeadon 8 COVID-19 LIES (FULL) Highwire #219 +Added Clips June 2021 In Harm's Way
CoronavirusPlushie
Dr. Mike Yeadon: COVID-19 Lies (Full)
https://rumble.com/vs9jsa-dr.-mike-yeadon-covid-19-lies-full.html

In Harm’s Way The Highwire with Del Bigtree: Episode 219 June 2021
https://rumble.com/vidbun-in-harms-way.html

Lie # 1 (PCR)

The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic:
https://dailysceptic.org/the-pcr-false-positive-pseudo-epidemic/

Corman-Drosten Review Report (10 fundamental flaws with PCR protocol)
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/

The performance of the SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test as a tool for detecting SARS-CoV-2 infection in the population
https://europepmc.org/article/MED/34081958

Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful”
https://off-guardian.org/2020/11/20/portuguese-court-rules-pcr-tests-unreliable-quarantines-unlawful/

COVID19 PCR Tests are Scientifically Meaningless
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless/

The Peculiar PCR Test
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2021/03/covid-testing-how-reliable-pcr-test-jack-kerwick/

Lie #2 (No Treatments)

Ivermectin for Prevention and Treatment of COVID-19 Infection: A Systematic Review, Meta-analysis, and Trial Sequential Analysis to Inform Clinical Guidelines
https://journals.lww.com/americantherapeutics/Fulltext/2021/08000/Ivermectin_for_Prevention_and_Treatment_of.7.aspx

Ivermectin for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 65 studies
https://ivmmeta.com

Lie #3 (Severity of the virus)

John P A Ioannidis Infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data
https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/99/1/20-265892.pdf

Lies #4 & 5 (Asymptomatic transmission and Masks)

A study on infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0954611120301669

Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-19802-w#change-history

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2774102

University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread
https://archive.is/WWaHC#selection-365.0-365.79

Has the Evidence of Asymptomatic Spread of COVID-19 been Significantly Overstated?
https://dailysceptic.org/has-the-evidence-of-asymptomatic-spread-of-covid-19-been-significantly-overstated-2/

Debunked, the myth of asymptomatic Covid transmission
https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/debunked-the-myth-of-asymptomatic-covid-transmission/

Universal Masking in Hospitals in the Covid-19 Era
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372

Effectiveness of Adding a Mask Recommendation to Other Public Health Measures to Prevent SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Danish Mask Wearers, A Randomised Controlled Trial
https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M20-6817

Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings, Personal Protective and Environmental Measures
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article

Respiratory virus shedding in exhaled breath and efficacy of face masks
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-020-0843-2

A cluster randomized trial of cloth masks compared with medical masks in healthcare workers
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25903751/

Challenging Epidemiologist Michael Baker on Face Masks & Mass Masking
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mCb0bcFbwGVh/

Lie #6 (Lockdowns)

Assessing mandatory stay-at-home and business closure effects on the spread of COVID-19
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33400268/

Seven Peer-Reviewed Studies That Agree: Lockdowns Do Not Suppress the Coronavirus
https://dailysceptic.org/2021/04/15/seven-peer-reviewed-studies-that-agree-lockdowns-do-not-suppress-the-coronavirus/

Lie #7 (no immunity because novel virus)

Wuhan’s Coronavirus Genetic Codes 80% Similar To SARS – Study Finds
https://www.biotecnika.org/2020/02/coronavirus-80-similar-to-sars-new-study-findings/

Immune cells for common cold may recognize SARS-CoV-2
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/search/research-news/11069/

SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in cases of COVID-19 and SARS, and uninfected controls
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2550-z

SARS-CoV-2-derived peptides define heterologous and COVID-19-induced T cell recognition
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41590-020-00808-x

Lie #8 (Variants)

Comprehensive analysis of T cell immunodominance and immunoprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 epitopes in COVID-19 cases
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33521695/

Scientists uncover SARS-CoV-2-specific T cell immunity in recovered COVID-19 and SARS patients
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/07/200716101536.htm

Negligible impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on CD4+ and CD8+ T cell reactivity in COVID-19 exposed donors
Keywords
freedomvaccinespandemicquarantinemaskscoronaviruslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfews
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