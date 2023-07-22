Meet Zbigniew Brzezinski, Conspiracy Theorist (2013)

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/flashback-brzezinski/
FROM 2013: Conspiracy theorists like Zbigniew Brzezinski believe that organizations of interest work behind the scenes to manipulate world politics. They believe that false flag terror events are used to justify wars of aggression on political enemies. They believe that humanitarian rhetoric is used to mask military aggression, as in Syria. In short, they are realistic observers of world politics, just like Zbigniew Brzezinski. Join us today on The Corbett Report as we hear all about the conspiratorial view of history straight from the horse's mouth.
