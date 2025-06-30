🔍 Core Topic: Canada's Digital Services Tax (DST) — a 3% levy targeting revenues earned by large foreign digital companies (mostly American tech giants) from Canadian users. Trump is threatening to cancel trade talks with Canada if the DST is not scrapped. 🧩 KEY POINTS — Explained in Depth: 1. Trump Terminates Trade Talks with Canada Over DST Headline Support: "Trump says U.S. terminating trade talks with Canada ‘effective immediately’ over digital tax" — Reuters "White House demands Ottawa abandon digital tax targeting U.S. tech giants" — POLITICO Mike notes that Trump views this move by Canada as a hostile economic act against American firms like Google, Meta, and Amazon. 2. Canada’s DST Is Retroactive — Creating Financial Uncertainty Mike’s Claim: The DST isn’t just new—it’s retroactive to 2022, which means tech firms will be billed backdated taxes, creating a huge unexpected cost. Headline Support: "Canada to impose retroactive digital tax on global tech giants, angering U.S." — Bloomberg "Retroactive Canadian digital services tax angers U.S. tech companies" — Financial Post This retroactive move makes Canada appear unreliable and punishing to digital firms that already pay taxes in their home countries. 3. Costs Will Be Passed on to Consumers and Small Businesses Mike’s Breakdown: The tax won’t hit big tech directly—they’ll pass the cost to users and small advertisers, leading to: Price hikes in subscriptions Increased advertising rates Reduced digital tools for Canadian businesses Headline Support: "Digital tax fallout: Canadian small businesses brace for price hikes from U.S. tech firms" — CBC News This erodes affordability and digital competitiveness, especially for Canadian entrepreneurs. 4. Globalist Influence: Mark Carney, WEF, IMF, WHO Mike’s Broader View: He links this DST move to globalist agendas, claiming Canada: Follows WEF-style ESG climate mandates Prioritizes IMF/WHO policy over its own sovereignty Ignores domestic business needs in favor of international agendas Headline Support: "Mark Carney pushes global financial cooperation at WEF" — The Globe and Mail "Canada’s digital and climate policies increasingly align with global organizations" — National Post Mike is frustrated that Canada is imposing strict ESG and climate rules, even as the climate change narrative weakens, and while America is moving away from these policies under Trump. 5. Double Taxation Discourages Investment Key Claim: U.S. firms are already taxed at home. Canada taxing the same revenue again disincentivizes digital investment in Canada. Headline Support: "Canada’s digital tax could trigger WTO challenge over double taxation" — The Hill Times "Double taxation fears prompt tech companies to rethink investment in Canada" — Toronto Star Mike warns that this will isolate Canada digitally, weaken its economy, and slow innovation. 6. Consequences for Canada: Isolation & Economic Decline Mike's Warning: If Canada keeps pushing this DST and globalist agenda: Foreign investment will flee Canadian businesses will lose tools and competition The digital economy will slow significantly Headline Support: "Tech firms warn Canada’s digital services tax will slow innovation" — Globe and Mail "Canada risks becoming digital outlier with punitive tech tax" — Bloomberg 🧨 Final Message from Mike Martins: Mike frames Canada’s DST as a weaponized economic policy, not for protecting sovereignty, but for serving globalist elite interests at the expense of its own people and relationship with the U.S. His message is a call for economic nationalism and digital independence.