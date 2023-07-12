Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thomas Sowell Explains Why Reparations Is A Ridiculous Concept.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1508 Subscribers
47 views
Published Wednesday

Thomas Sowell Explains Why Reparations Is A Ridiculous Concept.

"If you're going to have reparations for slavery, it's going to be the greatest transfer of wealth back and forth, because, the number of whites, for example, who were enslaved in North Africa by the Barbary pirates exceeded the number of Africans enslaved in the United States and in the American colonies before that put together. But nobody is going to North Africa to ask for reparations, because nobody is going to be fool enough to give it to them."

Keywords
reparationsis athomassowellexplains whyridiculous concept

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket