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Costco Blocks Contractual Members From Buying
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49 views • May 22, 2020
Costco Blocks Contractual Members From Buying. Even though they allowed members in for months without masks while COVID19 was going on, they change their "policy" and are not following the most recent medical experts guidelines for wearing masks. Boycott their stores, call their corporate headquarters (425) 313-8100 & demand your rights or ALL your money back, then go support local stores who support your civil liberties!
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