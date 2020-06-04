How is Japan Reacting NOW? - Questions For Corbett

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SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=36707
Back in March, James answered a question about how Japan was reacting to the then-unfolding corona crisis. Now many people are asking for an update, so James takes you out to see how Japan has dealt with the viral panic and what it means for the future of the Japanese constitution.