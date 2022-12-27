Barnkidnappning Norr Norrtälje

Källa:https://www.youtube.com/@user-mr3et7cm6q/videos
Hej Fritjof.
Jag heter Christer Karlsson och såg ditt senaste klipp ang familjen i Herräng norr om Norrtälje, och jag har själv träffat familjen vid ett par tillfällen men tror att gatunummret du angav i videon är fel.
Familjen bor på Hensviksvägen 46 och inte 36.
Vet inte om det har jättestor betydelse, men det kanske kan vara viktigt att korrigera.
Mvh Christer
