Buying an RV Camper? Learn from these RV buyers COSTLY mistakes...

https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyingmistakes
A damning report on one RV manufacturer and what we can learn from this couples purchase of a new RV Camper. They bought a Thor Tuscany 45mx - but WHAT they bought is NOT as important (to you and I) as how they handled things both BEFORE and AFTER the purchase. I want to thank them (and Liz Amazing) for posting and sharing their story AND I want for us to learn from their experience. In my view, they made several mis-steps throughout the purchase process.
Here's their story and my analysis...
https://rvacrossamerica.net/rvbuyingmistakes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.