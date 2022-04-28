© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disney has not been paying their corporate taxes for more than 50 years!
Follow
2
Share
Report
61 views • April 28, 2022
Disney has not been paying their corporate taxes for more than 50 years!
"Going forward, Disney is going to have to pay its taxes. Oh wow! Just like everybody else."
It’s been operating as its own sovereign country within the state of Florida.
"Going forward, Disney is going to have to pay its taxes. Oh wow! Just like everybody else."
It’s been operating as its own sovereign country within the state of Florida.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.