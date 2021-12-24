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Amendment 1 Goes to SCOTUS: Pivotal Case Will Shape America's Future
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10 views • December 24, 2021
VDare has been one of the left’s most-hated targets ever since Peter Brimelow launched the website back in 1999. For 22 years, it has remained alive against shrieking, flailing efforts to silence its message. For its entire existence, VDare has been smeared as “white nationalist” for pushing to cut the unrelenting flow of immigrants into the United States. This is a lie. VDare is based on three principles, three ideas that virtually everyone in America believed for the vast majority of the country’s history. Peter Brimlowe joins us to discuss.
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