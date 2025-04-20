The encircled Ukrainian troops, began to surrender en masse, as the Russian Armed Forces managed to re-enclose Kursk Region, liberate Oleshnya and entering the last settlement still under Ukrainian control in Gornal the Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 19, 2025. Today, the Russian military announced the recapture of the settlement of Oleshnya, which was captured by Ukraine during last year's offensive. In the course of active offensive operations, units of the Sever Group of Forces admit responsibility for the recapture of the last two settlements in Kursk, effectively recapturing almost the entire area that was subjected to the attack. Here, missile strikes on the concentration areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in the loss of up to one platoon, the source reported. Ukraine-NATO governed by bureaucratic forces, in turn tried to attack Russian troops from Sumy Region, having suffered losses of more than 75,170 soldiers according to the Defense Ministry as as of April 19, since the start of the futile adventure towards Kursk.

Furthermore, Russian forces have begun to entering Gornal, in order to soon completely liberate the settlement, thereby completely encircling Kursk. It should be noted, that Gornal is one of the last settlements that served as the last stronghold of Zelensky’s troops, and is located on a strategic height. Videos published online show the presence of Russian troops in the monastery area on April 17. Fighting is taking place there, and assault units of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet are now seen entering the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery on the outskirts of Gornal, which was previously used by Ukrainian forces as a fortified main defense point. The mopping-up operation continues, Russian marines are hunting down the remnants of Kiev’s forces, ambushing those hiding in the basements of the shelter and its surroundings, located right along Psel River. The marines surrounded it and the large garrison troops was eliminated in direct combat.

Thus, great fear gripped the encircled Ukrainian troops, who suffered heavy losses and surrendered to the units of the Sever Group of Forces, as shown in footage released by the Defense Ministry on April 19. The soldiers of the “North” group guarantee life and good treatment to the soldiers fighting for Kiev, who lay down their arms and surrender. The defenders, both officers and common soldiers, fled or surrendered, refusing to participate in hostilities. The Armed Forces of Ukraine lacked trained soldiers, many were sent to the "meat grinder", to be killed. The only one who asked the question: "Why there and what next?" The battalion commander answered: "I don't know." That was the answer," the prisoner of war said.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net