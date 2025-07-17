Canada Arrests Indigenous SonOfEnos For Noticing Out Loud Truth Has Become Hate Speech In America

Donate below to help SonOfEnos:

FREE THE SON OF ENOS!

This is a media release from Victor Hugo Vaca II concerning news of Kenneth Paulin AKA Kenan SonOfEnos.

Kenneth was arrested on June 20, 2025 in North Bay , Ontario, Canada by the North Bay Police Service’s Criminal Investigation Section and charging him with "Wilful Promotion of Hatred" and "Wilful Promotion of Antisemitism."

His emails, broadcasts and internet searches were being monitored for 7 months by authorities prior to his arrest to find any evidence of hate speech or antisemitism.

His GiveSendGo account was frozen and when there was a attempt to access the funds , the bank tipped off the police and he was arrested.

He is being held at a maximum security prison :

Central North Correctional Centre Prison

1501 Fuller Ave, Penetanguishene, ON L9M 2H4, Canada

His Mother - Dianne Paulin reached out to Victor for help.

I am now reaching out to everyone of you for help and give a voice for Kenneth as he is being silenced.

He has committed no crime and broken no law.

This is just one example of the tyrannical and draconian laws restricting Free Speech that are spreading across the world at a breakneck pace.

He has done nothing wrong except exercise his God given right to Free Speech.

We all need to stand together and wake the people up now from their sleep before it is too late.

The following is Victor Hugo Vaca II statement on this matter.

Dear World , It's started.

Jeffrey Epstein and Palestine were just the beginning.

Now THEY are coming for anyone NOTICING who's really pulling the strings behind the curtain.

My friend Kenan, Son Of Enos, has been arrested in Canada and is being held without bail for reporting what you and I report.

If we don't unite now, we will be next.

I received an email from my friend, Kenan, Son Of Enos, Mother, who wrote:

Dear Victor-Hugo,

I am the mother of Kenan, Son Of Enos.

He needs your help.

Please contact me.

He was arrested on June 20th for willfully promoting hate speech and antisemitism.

I haven't seen him or talked to him since his arrest.

The crown is denied his bail.

They will not accept me as a surety as my name is on his give send go account.

I found a surety and he has a legal aid lawyer that is slow and not sure how good he is.

I had a booked visit and they moved him jail a hour before my visit and they wouldn't tell me where and why.

I found him in Penetanguishene jail.

Maybe someone can start something to help him get out of jail.

Get a real lawyer if that exists.