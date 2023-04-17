🆘Shadow🆘 Husky Kill List Fayetteville NC Friday

Shadow a sweet healthy young husky female is Kill Listed at CUMBERLAND a shelter in Fayetteville NC. There are No extensions Please network and share in hopes of saving her. Our nations shelter dogs are at a crisis , with no oversight or independent audit the kill rates have gone through the roof. These healthy young dogs are leaving in trash bags. So much for “humanity” and Mans Best Friend. NC is one of the hellish states that allows people to abuse dogs on chains despite CDC guidelines. Animal welfare act, and AMVA all against this abuse, for safety of animals and humans alo

Video courtesy Becky McKeen



