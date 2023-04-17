Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🆘Shadow🆘 Husky Kill List Fayetteville NC Friday
27 views
channel image
Amanie K9
Published Yesterday |

Shadow a sweet healthy young husky female is Kill Listed at CUMBERLAND a shelter in Fayetteville NC. There are No extensions Please network and share in hopes of saving her. Our nations shelter dogs are at a crisis , with no oversight or independent audit the kill rates have gone through the roof. These healthy young dogs are leaving in trash bags. So much for “humanity” and Mans Best Friend. NC is one of the hellish  states that allows people to abuse dogs on chains despite CDC guidelines. Animal welfare act, and AMVA all against this abuse, for safety of animals and humans alo

Video  courtesy Becky McKeen

Keywords
murderdogstaxpayer fraudshelter reform

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket