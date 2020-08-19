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Gates Was Never Hammered Like Mike Lindell “MyPillow”
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53 views • August 19, 2020
Gates is revered and every pronouncement trumpeted for days in headlines. But anyone else who speaks about any treatment other than vaccines is hectored and mocked like CNN’s Anderson Cooper did to MyPillow Guy. FOX calls it a conspiracy theory that Gates wants to use vaccines to track people. Here’s the conspiracy FACT.
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
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For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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