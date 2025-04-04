BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CALL TO ACTION: I Need Your Help...
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
213 followers
25 views • 4 weeks ago

Thanks everyone, I'm all in for an experiment, this time livestreaming and focusing on community engagement. The strategies I share in this video allows anyone to become an editor to help spread the message, helping everyone in the process. I totally welcome anyone part of Mark Passio's "How To Be The True Media" course to participate as well.


Full one-page doc on being an Editor: https://www.theliberator.us/contact

Follow me on Twitch: https://twitch.tv/kookoonuttv


Note: The cut determined may be prone to change because it's hard to determine when exactly to do a monthly donation, and Twitch gets a pretty heavy cut from each subscription as well. Also since this is donation-based, it is seen as charitable for helping my work. Anyone is welcome to start their own channel by the guidelines provided (even without my approval), and I can choose who I want to support or connect with. Therefore, I'm looking for someone who is flexible knowing this, doing the work mainly for sake of impact so we can grow together and see how things go. According to further math, the way I have it set up is about 22% of all subscriber money I make going to the editor, and this is higher than 5-15% average, so I can certainly modify this. I added this just to provide a little extra potential incentive, and I'm going to be selective with who I most work with.

Note: When I said I don't make a single dime, this excludes book sales. I don't share my Buymeacoffee link, but some people manage to find it, surprisingly, though I have it now mainly for the health revealed project which is for the whole team. The Natural Intelligence GiveSendGo was shared with Jim Gale and also wasn't promoted much. I've always kept my video content and will continue to keep it ad-free. Also just because I plan on experimenting with streams, that doesn't mean I won't produce my usual video content.


#ContentCreationTips #TechAdvice #ContentMarketing #DigitalMarketingTips #TechnologyNews #ContentCreatorTips

freedompoliticstruth
