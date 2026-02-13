BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Safety Wars Live 2-13-26 Climate Change Policy Rescinded, AI commentary
Safety Wars
Safety Wars
20 views • 1 day ago

Jim continues a discussion on Safety 1 and 2.  

EPA decision on CO2 is perhaps one of the biggest policy change in EPA history.  Trump cut the climate change movement at the knees.  AI issues, DANGER.

Star Trek has been discussing AI forever one of Jim's first memories has to do with AI predictions.  Re:  The Practical Joker, Start Trek The Animated Series September 21, 1974.

For all your health and safety needs, visit us at our website safetywars.com, contact us at [email protected] or 845-269-5772.

We have a regular broadcast on Safety FM, listen to us on your favorite Podcast platform and video network as Safety Wars.

Tune into Safety Wars on your favorite podcast and video network for this and other safety stories. visit us at safetywars.com. like and share us on social media. 

If we run overtime our preferred network for video is Rumble :https://rumble.com/user/SafetyWars and you can see us there. Hour 2 will be uploaded to the regular podcast network.

ALL MUSIC IS EITHER ROYALTY FREE, Copyright FREE, OPEN SOURCE OR WE OWN IT.  

All videos, content, and music other than mine are used under fair use doctrine. We comment on all different kinds of stuff.

climate changeaioshajim poeslsafetyfmjcptechnicalsafetywarsjayallen
