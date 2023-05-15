Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Bringing Heaven Back To Earth!
7 views
channel image
US Sports Radio
Published a day ago |

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you [email protected] Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub


Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg


What is Gods' main objective Warriors Of Light?

Is it to get you and all who are willing to Heaven?

Is it to bring peace upon all the Earth?

Is it to destroy the works of Satan?


I would submit to you that the answer is no! If you study the bible deep enough you find that our Father is a king and like all kings he desires most to expand his kingdom as far and wide as possible. Because with the kingdoms' influence, all of the benefits mentioned about are a result of this kingdom occupation.


See the Kingdom Series from the late Dr. Myles Munroe for references

https://apple.co/3ARwoKD

https://amzn.to/3BpQ5Ma


Video credits:

Not my will but Your will be done🙏🩸📖✝️

 KC Couch

@kccouch.jesusministry2023

https://www.youtube.com/@kccouch.jesusministry2023/


Die Happy - Eden

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3W6Mjkt

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Ie2Ld4


4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
godself defensechristjesuschristian rockbloodgoodussportsnetworkussportsradio

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket