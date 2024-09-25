Scott Armstrong: Universal Basic Income or Universal Basic Awesome?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News, Unjected, and Rebunked Records discusses going down the rabbit hole and how he got into independent media. We talk censorship, the eugenics that went on over the past couple of years, the fear economy, and his new record "Universal Basic Awesome". His music is all about realizing that despite all the bad things that are happening, there are things you can do about it, and life is still pretty amazing! Rock 'n roll completely lost the plot and capitulated to The Man. He comments on our move toward war, how the New World Order is coming along, and what he's doing to prepare.
About Scott Armstrong
Scott Armstrong is the Host/Producer of Rebunked News, Marketing Director at Unjected.com, the world's first and largest unvaccinated dating site and Co-Host/Producer of the Unjected Show.
