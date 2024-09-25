BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Scott Armstrong: Universal Basic Income or Universal Basic Awesome?
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
48 views • 7 months ago

Scott Armstrong of Rebunked News, Unjected, and Rebunked Records discusses going down the rabbit hole and how he got into independent media. We talk censorship, the eugenics that went on over the past couple of years, the fear economy, and his new record "Universal Basic Awesome". His music is all about realizing that despite all the bad things that are happening, there are things you can do about it, and life is still pretty amazing! Rock 'n roll completely lost the plot and capitulated to The Man. He comments on our move toward war, how the New World Order is coming along, and what he's doing to prepare.


Websites

Rebunked LibertyLinks https://libertylinks.io/Rebunked

Rebunked Website https://rebunked.news

Rebunked Records https://www.rebunkedrecords.com

Unjected https://unjected.com

IRA Battle for the Future: Part 5 The Indies https://youtu.be/mQwDv1EYKbQ


About Scott Armstrong

Scott Armstrong is the Host/Producer of Rebunked News, Marketing Director at Unjected.com, the world's first and largest unvaccinated dating site and Co-Host/Producer of the Unjected Show.


Keywords
preppingmusicconspiracy theorynew world orderindependent mediauniversal basic incomealternative mediadystopiadave grohl
