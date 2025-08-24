© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here's how Palantir's "KILL CHAIN" programs were used to target and "EXECUTE" American citizens with COVID jabs/remdesivir/ventilators.
"They identified different hospitals or different individual patients based on [their 'threat risk score'] and [that's how they] determined [who]...to execute...with their AI kill-chain Gotham program."
This clip of author, former medical coder, and whistleblower Zowe Smith