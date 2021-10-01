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Youtube Bans 'Misinformation', They Should Start With Our Incompetent Psychopath 'Leaders'
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100 views • October 01, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Main Stream Media is the enemy of the people - https://hannity.com/media-room/caught-off-camera-abc-news-excludes-obamas-criticism-of-open-borders-from-interview/?
What is Agenda 2030 - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/30/stakeholder-capitalism.aspx
Electric vehicles are a joke - https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/are-electric-vehicles-a-joke.php
No talking about vaccines, you are banned - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/29/comrade-citizens-google-subsidiary-youtube-bans-any-content-or-discussion-critical-of-vaccines/
Youtube bans all "misinformation," they should start with these people - https://trendingpolitics.com/youtube-ban-knab/
These people will go to there grave endorsing the clot shot - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fully-vaxxed-former-cnn-contributor-marc-lamont-hill-suffers-heart-attack-hospitalized-blood-clots-blasts-nba-player-critical-covid-vax/
Now you know it's completely fake, dems vote against covid tests - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrats-vote-covid-tests-illegal-immigrants-entering-u-s/
NY state is going full nazi - https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
Restless Anal Syndrome - https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-021-06683-7
First nurse to get vaxxed is now dead - https://deaddeath.com/death/iris-adams-obituary-nurse-died-from-covid-19-vaccine/
Better be careful about flying with vaxxed pilots - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/sep/28/senior-army-flight-surgeon-warns-pilots-could-die-/
There's help for woke snowflake jounalists - https://freebeacon.com/media/journalism-self-care/
He was installed, like a toilet - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/truth-in-3-2-1/
How to trap an alligator, or is it a crocodile - https://twitter.com/kerethp/status/1443187717790122002
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1443242231549202434
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Main Stream Media is the enemy of the people - https://hannity.com/media-room/caught-off-camera-abc-news-excludes-obamas-criticism-of-open-borders-from-interview/?
What is Agenda 2030 - https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/30/stakeholder-capitalism.aspx
Electric vehicles are a joke - https://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2021/09/are-electric-vehicles-a-joke.php
No talking about vaccines, you are banned - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/09/29/comrade-citizens-google-subsidiary-youtube-bans-any-content-or-discussion-critical-of-vaccines/
Youtube bans all "misinformation," they should start with these people - https://trendingpolitics.com/youtube-ban-knab/
These people will go to there grave endorsing the clot shot - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/fully-vaxxed-former-cnn-contributor-marc-lamont-hill-suffers-heart-attack-hospitalized-blood-clots-blasts-nba-player-critical-covid-vax/
Now you know it's completely fake, dems vote against covid tests - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/democrats-vote-covid-tests-illegal-immigrants-entering-u-s/
NY state is going full nazi - https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416
Restless Anal Syndrome - https://bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-021-06683-7
First nurse to get vaxxed is now dead - https://deaddeath.com/death/iris-adams-obituary-nurse-died-from-covid-19-vaccine/
Better be careful about flying with vaxxed pilots - https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/sep/28/senior-army-flight-surgeon-warns-pilots-could-die-/
There's help for woke snowflake jounalists - https://freebeacon.com/media/journalism-self-care/
He was installed, like a toilet - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/truth-in-3-2-1/
How to trap an alligator, or is it a crocodile - https://twitter.com/kerethp/status/1443187717790122002
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1443242231549202434
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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