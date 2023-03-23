How CHA is building a Parallel Integrated Healthcare system with community Healthcare Hubs

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Alan Brough, Executive
Director of CHA, Canada Health Alliance (www.canadahealthalliance.org) about
the critical work his organization is doing to return "health" and
"care" to healthcare. We discuss how far the medical standards have
fallen and what the fall-out of Covid policies is looking like for awake
alternative healthcare providers. Alan and his team and members are focused to
rebuilding a much better real healthcare for people in the future but admits
that many harsh realities will need to be recognized by the allopathic medical
community before they will be on board. He and I discuss the spiritual elements
of the current chaos and all the corrupt pillars of our society and are
currently crumbling down as a result of putting profit before people and
focusing on death instead of life.
