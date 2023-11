WAR ROOM [FULL] Monday 11/13/23 • UFC'S "KING BAU" Shirt ‘Trump Was Indicted Before Anyone on Epstein’s Client List'

UFC FIGHTER BREAKS THROUGH MATRIX WITH ‘TRUMP WAS INDICTED BEFORE ANYONE ON EPSTEIN’S CLIENT LIST’ SHIRTHarrison Smith is taking YOUR calls & delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information!

Also, UFC middle weight star Joel "King Bau" Bauman is in-studio! The fighter has been bravely exposing the Jeffrey Epstein coverup & globalists' child-trafficking ring on national television and in the ring!





*****************************************************

URGENT! KEEP ALEX JONES IN THE FIGHT FOR LIBERTY!

https://www.givesendgo.com/savealex

*****************************************************

*** MUG CLUB - JonesCrowder.COM ***





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson