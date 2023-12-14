Create New Account
Globalist Sales Pitch: Biometric Digital IDs Make Flying Easier
JD Rucker
There are three stages in every plan to force people into using various identification technologies. This has been the case since the invention of the driver's license.

Stage 1: Convenience

Stage 2: Security and Access

Stage 3: Mandate

We experienced this to some extent with the vaccine passports. At first it made it easier for you to go places. It quickly became a necessity from a security perspective granting the vaccinated the ability to see loved ones in the hospital, access schools, travel, and keep certain jobs. We fell just shy of hitting the full-blown mandate level, other than those poor souls who lost their careers for not getting jabbed.

Read More: https://discern.tv/globalist-sales-pitch-biometric-digital-ids-make-flying-easier/

