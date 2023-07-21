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Dr.SHIVA™ The Paris Accords Carbon Tax Exposed How It Enslaves People. Shattering The Global Scam
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High Hopes
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92 views • July 21, 2023

Dr. Shiva


June 26, 2023


Volunteer & Donate at https://Shiva4President.com


Dr.SHIVA™: The Paris Accords Carbon Tax Exposed: How It Enslaves People. Shattering The Global Scam.


You are invited to attend an OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: https://VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy...

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YavmmWRYk-4

Keywords
climate changehumanitycarbon taxdr shivaglobal scamparis accordsenslavesexposing evil
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