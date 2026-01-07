BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New Prophecy: Iran, Venezuela, Turkey & Syria 01/07/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
791 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 24 hours ago

Today is a very important program. The stage is being set for war with Iran. A Photo of President Trump holding a hat that says “Make Iran Great Again” is causing a great deal of controversy all over social media. We also learn that Venezuelans do not intend to submit to the Trump Administration. Authorities in Venezuela have initiated a nationwide hunt for anyone that helped the U.S. grab Nicolas Maduro. Pastor Stan also shares a brand-new Prophecy from Brandon Biggs. 


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions


Keywords
iranvenezuelasyriaturkeyprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Honduras

07:41War Rumors

11:33Fall of Iran

14:54New Prophecy

19:19Two-State Solution

23:28Prophecies

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Trump threatens tariff hike if India continues to buy Russian oil

Laura Harris
Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Newborns could be handed digital IDs in major expansion of U.K. government scheme

Laura Harris
UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

UK implements junk food ad ban while food industry finds ways around new rules

Cassie B.
Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Israeli officials warn Iran after U.S. operation in Venezuela

Belle Carter
China&#8217;s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump&#8217;s Venezuela move

China’s social media erupts over Taiwan after Trump’s Venezuela move

Belle Carter
The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

The Noriega playbook: U.S. captures Maduro in daring raid, citing legal precedent

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy