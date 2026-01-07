New Prophecy: Iran, Venezuela, Turkey & Syria 01/07/2026

Today is a very important program. The stage is being set for war with Iran. A Photo of President Trump holding a hat that says “Make Iran Great Again” is causing a great deal of controversy all over social media. We also learn that Venezuelans do not intend to submit to the Trump Administration. Authorities in Venezuela have initiated a nationwide hunt for anyone that helped the U.S. grab Nicolas Maduro. Pastor Stan also shares a brand-new Prophecy from Brandon Biggs.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions



