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Van Morrison - Pretending
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182 views • April 16, 2022
The Official Visualiser Video for Pretending by Van Morrison. The new track from the upcoming album 'What’s It Gonna Take?' is out now: https://VanMorrison.lnk.to/PretendingSo

Lyrics:

Pretending my life is not in ruins
Pretending I'm not depressed
Pretending I left it all behind
Pretending most of the time

Just pretending
Just pretending

Pretending when I'm on a stage
Pretending when I get off
Pretending that it's not real
Pretending when it's my joke

Just pretending
Just pretending
Pretending makes thе world go round
People love it whеn we wear a mask
Whoa, sometimes makes my head spin
When I feel I'm not up to the task

Pretending everything makes sense
Pretending I'm someone else
Pretending I'm in the present tense
I'm really miles away in a trance

I'm pretending
I'm pretending

Pretending that everything is fair
I'm looking up in the air
Rolling my eyes once again
Pretending you've got nothing to gain

I'm pretending
Just pretending

Pretending that you're on my side
Pretending everything is open wide
Pretending you're not just along for the ride
Pretending it can't be tonight
Just pretending
Just pretending

Pretending we're on the same page
Pretending I'm some kinda sage
Pretending you get the same wage
Pretending folk music is all the rage

I'm just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending

Pretending to be alright in the end
Pretending everyone is my friend
Pretending there's hope around the bend
Pretending that you're not outta your head

I'm pretending
Pretending

Pretending I'm sleeping at night
Pretending when I turn out the light
Pretending that girl is outta sight
Trying with all of my might
But I'm still pretending
Still pretending
Still pretending
Still pretending

Pretending makes the world go round
People love it when you wear that mask
Whoa, sometimes can make your head spin
When you feel like you're not up to the task

'Cause you're pretending

Pretending I'm not alone (I'm not alone)
Pretending I'm on the way home (on the way home)
Pretending I'm listening to you (listening to you)
Pretending that you're pretending too (pretending too)

Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending

Song : Pretending
Artist : Van Morrison
Album : Pretending

Mirrored - Van Morrison
Keywords
pretendingvan morrisonvan the man
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