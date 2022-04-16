Van Morrison - Pretending

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lyrics:
Pretending my life is not in ruins
Pretending I'm not depressed
Pretending I left it all behind
Pretending most of the time
Just pretending
Just pretending
Pretending when I'm on a stage
Pretending when I get off
Pretending that it's not real
Pretending when it's my joke
Just pretending
Just pretending
Pretending makes thе world go round
People love it whеn we wear a mask
Whoa, sometimes makes my head spin
When I feel I'm not up to the task
Pretending everything makes sense
Pretending I'm someone else
Pretending I'm in the present tense
I'm really miles away in a trance
I'm pretending
I'm pretending
Pretending that everything is fair
I'm looking up in the air
Rolling my eyes once again
Pretending you've got nothing to gain
I'm pretending
Just pretending
Pretending that you're on my side
Pretending everything is open wide
Pretending you're not just along for the ride
Pretending it can't be tonight
Just pretending
Just pretending
Pretending we're on the same page
Pretending I'm some kinda sage
Pretending you get the same wage
Pretending folk music is all the rage
I'm just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Pretending to be alright in the end
Pretending everyone is my friend
Pretending there's hope around the bend
Pretending that you're not outta your head
I'm pretending
Pretending
Pretending I'm sleeping at night
Pretending when I turn out the light
Pretending that girl is outta sight
Trying with all of my might
But I'm still pretending
Still pretending
Still pretending
Still pretending
Pretending makes the world go round
People love it when you wear that mask
Whoa, sometimes can make your head spin
When you feel like you're not up to the task
'Cause you're pretending
Pretending I'm not alone (I'm not alone)
Pretending I'm on the way home (on the way home)
Pretending I'm listening to you (listening to you)
Pretending that you're pretending too (pretending too)
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Just pretending
Song : Pretending
Artist : Van Morrison
Album : Pretending
Mirrored - Van Morrison