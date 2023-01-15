Centuries-old trees broke like rods and destroyed houses: A terrible storm in Sacramento

An even sadder result of this weather change is that people will get so afraid of large old trees next to buildings, that they will cut them down even beforehand. That's what is going on in Holland at least, in the last 15 years. One can see the 'silhouette' of all cities and villages change: only rooftops now, no beautiful large trees above them anymore. The same next to roads, it's getting emptier and emptier of tall trees. It makes me desperate.

