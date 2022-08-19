BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Magic Bullet, Genetic Panopticon Part 5
Real Free News
Real Free News
114 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • August 19, 2022

Fingerprint technology created a watershed moment for police in their ability to “crack” a case, DNA technology is now being hailed by law enforcement agencies as the magic bullet in crime solving, especially when it helps them crack cold cases.

It’s not just psychopaths and politicians who are getting caught up in the investigative dragnet. In the police state’s pursuit of criminals, anyone who comes up as a possible DNA match—including distant family members—suddenly becomes part of a circle of suspects that must be tracked, investigated and ruled out.

Victims of past crimes are also getting added to the government’s growing DNA database of potential suspects. Guilt by association” has taken on new connotations in a technological age in which one is just a DNA sample away from being considered a person of interest in a police investigation.

Keywords
part 5genetic panopticonmagic bullet
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy