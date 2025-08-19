Viruses, Supplements, Dux & Seagal, Kubrick & the Moon, Serbia, Posse Comitatus

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-08-15 Cirucci Team Brief #576
Cirucci Team Brief #576, 15 August 2025
Topic list:
* Shorts philosophy.
* John Paul’s crazy life.
* No Virus, Inc. revisited.
* Tom “You Can Not Catch A Virus” Barnet
* Doc is skipping his supplements.
* Frank Dux: Special Forces-Marine-Ninja-CIA-assassin.
* What do Frank Dux and John-Mary le Penn have in common?
* “DETAIN AND DEPORT!”
* Greta Thuneberg’s Jesuit Theater
* Who took the moon landing video?
* Did Stanley Kubrick come clean before his death?
* Bruce Lee and the “moon landing”.
* E. Howard Hunt and the Jesuits
* Knight of Malta Aleksandar Vučić has turned Rome’s Orthodox enemy, Serbia, into a civil rights hellhole.
* Freemasons, Jesuits and Japan
* Richard Dreyfuss: Freemasonic pervert.
* Bryan Singer and Kevin Spacey
* Bohemian Grove
* Donald Trump putting soldiers onto city streets.
* What should be done to Lon Horiuchi?
* Antony “Jesuits?” Sutton’s algorithm game on Emanuel Josephson.
