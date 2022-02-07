Cannabis Consumer Trends & Demographics

There are many facets that influence sales trends within the cannabis industry. However, no question may be as alluring as: who is buying all this cannabis?In this report, we’ll explore the proportional sales contributions of customer demographic groups over time and compare these trends across the US and Canada.For example, sales to both Male and Female consumers have grown in the US, with sales to Females increasing slightly more at 55% from Q1 2020 to Q4 2021, and sales to Males increasing 49% in the same time period.By analyzing basket and category wallet share trends, we’ll gain a better understanding of how different customers shop and what types of products they tend to purchase.For example, younger age groups have an increased likelihood of purchasing Vapor Pens, while the opposite is true of Edibles.Episode 881 The #TalkingHedge dives into Headset’s data…#CannabisIndustry #CannabisData #MarijuanaData #CannabisAnalytics #MarijuanaAnalytics #CannabisSalesData #MarijuanaSalesData