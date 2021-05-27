Cumin Health Benefits: An Ayurvedic Remedy For Digestion, Blood Sugar, Cholesterol and More

ORGANIC CUMIN - EAST-WEST HERBAL APOTHECARYCumin (Cuminum cyminum L) is a leafy plant that grows low to the ground in China, India, the Middle East, and the Mediterranean region. The fruit of the plant is called the cumin seed, and it’s popular all over the world as a spice. Cumin has become the subject of medical research, as anecdotal evidence claims it has all kinds of health benefits.Most of cumin’s claimed benefits have to do with your digestion, immune system, and circulation. Some benefits of cumin can be demonstrated with clinical studies, while some remain hard to prove.Cumin seeds contain naturally occurring substances that work as antioxidants. That means that these substances (called apigenin and luteolin) keep the tiny free radicals that attack healthy cells from being successful. Antioxidants help you feel healthier and more energetic, and they help keep your skin from looking aged.Cumin has a variety of benefits ranging from helping improve your digestion to boosting your memory. Cumin may also prevent cancer cells from multiplying and help reduce pain with its anti-inflammatory properties.East-West Herbal Shop is an online store devoted to carrying a fine line of medicinal herbs and natural health products. Please browse the site to see our selection and learn more at EastWestHerbal.comTraditional Use of Cumin:- Anti- Inflammatory- Immune System- Stop/Slow Uterine Contractions- AnalgesicInformation on the traditional uses and properties of herbs are provided on this site is for educational use only, and is not intended as medical advice. If you have any serious health concerns, you should always check with your health care practitioner before self-administering herbs.These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs.Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life. Visit our Store Today!For more products, please visit:www.EastWestHerbal.comEast West Herbal - Map:East West Herbal - Instagram:East West Herbal - Pinterest:Phone (615) 730-89533028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216