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Biden Doesn’t Know the 2nd Amendment | Making Sense of the Madness
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81 views • May 27, 2022
Biden tries to explain why the 2nd Amendment isn’t absolute… This is just laughable!
After the shooting in Texas Joe Biden and other left-wing authoritarian politicians are using the situation for their own personal agenda and trying to pass unconstitutional gun control. Here Biden is seen trying to explain how the 2nd amendment is absolute and that even early on Americans couldn’t just own whatever they wanted.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3lLIkbT
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
After the shooting in Texas Joe Biden and other left-wing authoritarian politicians are using the situation for their own personal agenda and trying to pass unconstitutional gun control. Here Biden is seen trying to explain how the 2nd amendment is absolute and that even early on Americans couldn’t just own whatever they wanted.
See this full episode of Making Sense of the Madness and more at: https://bit.ly/3lLIkbT
Visit https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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