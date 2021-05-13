© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CDC Gives Update-The Vaccinated Don't Need Masks-SELF SPREADING VACCINE
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • May 13, 2021
CDC Updates its guidelines to the vaccinated no longer have wear masks. The problem here is, enough people have gotten the vaccine and now they will be the virus as the will spread/shed onto the un-vaccinated. We are all in some serious trouble if we allow this too happen.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.