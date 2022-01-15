Prayers of the Enemy Dream 1/15/22-1/16/22

Please pray before watching this dream for the Holy Spirit to show you the truth of all matters according to the holy word of God. This dream does have some unpleasant horrible details of what I was seeing as I witnessed a satanic group of powerful people and celebrities praying against our nation America and the true believers of Jesus Christ. So I am warning you in advance although it is not as descriptive as most of the dreams God has given me and you will know why if you are led to read this. Lord willing I will make the video shortly. Thank you and God bless! Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

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