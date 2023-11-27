Bases 58 Part 17 - Sandy Glaze Canada's 15 Minute city nightmare

Sandra Glaze shows the Justin Trudeau plan for the fifteen minute cities and counties, total imprisonment for Canadians.The significance of which county and city is important.
Of note is the human trafficking high way across Canada.
Further details on the plan to follow.
They are continuing to execute their plans against us.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.