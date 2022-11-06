The Real Mount Sinai of the Bible

#bibleevidence #discoveredmedia #mountsinai #ProjectTruthBeam #RealMountSinai This is not the fake traditional Mount Sinai in the Sinai Peninsula. That mountain is still in Egypt and they most definitely left Egypt. The traditional mountain also has no supporting evidence. This is the Real Mount Sinai. In this video you will see wonderful shots of the mountain from where the Israelites camped away from the Mountain, from the golden calf altar, and from on the mountain. You will see the Altar of Moses from the mountain, the plateau that the elders met with God at, and the blackened peak. The evidence of the Exodus has been preserved! Praise God! I highly recommend Andrew Jones tours, check it out at DiscoveredSinai.com Please share this out, like, subscribe and leave a comment.

