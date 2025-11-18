BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who will win our Texas Resort?
svmadisonmarie
svmadisonmarie
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 4 days ago

This is the start of getting rid of everything to live off-grid on a old sailboat. We lost both of our children in two separate car accidents and now we want bless someone with winning our South Texas Resort, follow along as we test the "Raffle" waters by first raffling off a Bay Boat and $5000. 

We're living in crazy times, and selling our business the traditional way would be hard. BUT if someone could win it for just 10 bucks? Now that's going to be a blessing! It would truly change someone's life for the better by giving them time freedom and financial security.

First up: Win a bay boat and $5000 to get you started on your own adventures! This is our trial run before we raffle the entire resort.

Subscribe to "SV Madison Marie" to follow our journey from resort owners to full-time cruisers, and to get updates on both raffles. This is your chance to win big and start living the dream!

0 Comments

Keywords
off gridraffle off everythingwin a south texas resortbug out on a sailboatloss of childlearn how to run a rafflewin a bay boatwin 5000 dollars
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy