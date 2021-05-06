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DR. FRANK AIETA: On getting experimental injection after one has had Covid
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250 views • May 06, 2021
Dr. Aieta discusses the need to test for antibodies before you get the injection if you insist on having it. You could have the best immunity of all, and you may have been infected and not known it.
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