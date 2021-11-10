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The Truth About George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin
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44 views • November 10, 2021
Stefan Molyneux, host of Freedomain Radio, discusses the background, evidence and reality of the George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin situation.
After The Verdict: George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF0d12WtIRs
#zimmerman #TrayvonMartin #Trayvon #JusticeForTrayvon
http://www.gzdocs.com/documents/0513/052413_response_to_limine_tm.pdf
http://www.talkleft.com/story/2013/5/23/174547/402/crimenews/New-George-Zimmerman-Discovery-Trayvon-Liked-Guns-Fights-and-Pot
http://dailycaller.com/2013/06/24/black-legal-scholar-says-conflict-of-interest-could-earn-zimmerman-a-new-trial/
http://www.americanthinker.com/2013/05/new_evidence_shows_trayvons_life_unraveling.html#ixzz2YZ4CiwCt
http://www.theroot.com/views/whats-really-behind-black-child-abuse-stats
http://www.cardinalmccloskeyservices.org/ca_facts.shtml
http://www.beatingblackkids.com/
http://inamerica.blogs.cnn.com/2011/11/10/researchers-african-americans-most-likely-to-use-physical-punishment/
http://articles.washingtonpost.com/2012-06-22/opinions/35458966_1_physical-discipline-black-parents-black-child
http://www.law.harvard.edu/programs/about/cap/cap-conferences/rd-conference/rd-conference-papers/sedlaknis.pdf
http://www.davechampionshow.com/archives/?p=2130
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/freedomain-radio!-volume-6/id552010683
After The Verdict: George Zimmerman and Trayvon Martin: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NF0d12WtIRs
#zimmerman #TrayvonMartin #Trayvon #JusticeForTrayvon
http://www.gzdocs.com/documents/0513/052413_response_to_limine_tm.pdf
http://www.talkleft.com/story/2013/5/23/174547/402/crimenews/New-George-Zimmerman-Discovery-Trayvon-Liked-Guns-Fights-and-Pot
http://dailycaller.com/2013/06/24/black-legal-scholar-says-conflict-of-interest-could-earn-zimmerman-a-new-trial/
http://www.americanthinker.com/2013/05/new_evidence_shows_trayvons_life_unraveling.html#ixzz2YZ4CiwCt
http://www.theroot.com/views/whats-really-behind-black-child-abuse-stats
http://www.cardinalmccloskeyservices.org/ca_facts.shtml
http://www.beatingblackkids.com/
http://inamerica.blogs.cnn.com/2011/11/10/researchers-african-americans-most-likely-to-use-physical-punishment/
http://articles.washingtonpost.com/2012-06-22/opinions/35458966_1_physical-discipline-black-parents-black-child
http://www.law.harvard.edu/programs/about/cap/cap-conferences/rd-conference/rd-conference-papers/sedlaknis.pdf
http://www.davechampionshow.com/archives/?p=2130
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/freedomain-radio!-volume-6/id552010683
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