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With the Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter. 19th March 2022.
Aussie Flyers
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With the Children's Health Defense Australia in The Northern Rivers. 19th March 2022.

We caught up with Kelly & Jason from The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter down in the Northern Rivers today. A great day with a small likeminded gathering and some interesting speakers.
It was great to catch up with everyone. Roobs won a raffle too!

In this video Kelly talks about how to clean up mould in the aftermath of the recent floods, cell towers being erected all over the place in Northern NSW, and in areas that are heritage listed and she speaks about RFK Jr's new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci'.

Then Jason chimes in with interesting comments about smart phones and how they are holding back true freedom, and finally the legendary Freedom Auctioneer makes a cameo appearance.

Be a Defender today in the quest to restore children's health.

Telegram ~ https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD

Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/childrenshealthdefenseaustralia

Website ~ https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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