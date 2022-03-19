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With the Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter. 19th March 2022.
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91 views • March 19, 2022
With the Children's Health Defense Australia in The Northern Rivers. 19th March 2022.
We caught up with Kelly & Jason from The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter down in the Northern Rivers today. A great day with a small likeminded gathering and some interesting speakers.
It was great to catch up with everyone. Roobs won a raffle too!
In this video Kelly talks about how to clean up mould in the aftermath of the recent floods, cell towers being erected all over the place in Northern NSW, and in areas that are heritage listed and she speaks about RFK Jr's new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci'.
Then Jason chimes in with interesting comments about smart phones and how they are holding back true freedom, and finally the legendary Freedom Auctioneer makes a cameo appearance.
Be a Defender today in the quest to restore children's health.
Telegram ~ https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD
Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/childrenshealthdefenseaustralia
Website ~ https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
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All rights reserved.
We caught up with Kelly & Jason from The Children's Health Defense Australia Chapter down in the Northern Rivers today. A great day with a small likeminded gathering and some interesting speakers.
It was great to catch up with everyone. Roobs won a raffle too!
In this video Kelly talks about how to clean up mould in the aftermath of the recent floods, cell towers being erected all over the place in Northern NSW, and in areas that are heritage listed and she speaks about RFK Jr's new book, 'The Real Anthony Fauci'.
Then Jason chimes in with interesting comments about smart phones and how they are holding back true freedom, and finally the legendary Freedom Auctioneer makes a cameo appearance.
Be a Defender today in the quest to restore children's health.
Telegram ~ https://t.me/AustraliansforCHD
Facebook ~ https://www.facebook.com/childrenshealthdefenseaustralia
Website ~ https://childrenshealthdefense.org.au/
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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