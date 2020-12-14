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Communication and public engagement - Marc Van Ranst
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22 views • December 14, 2020
Marc Van Ranst, January 22, 2019
Lecture by Marc Van Ranst, Belgian Flu Commissioner, at the ESWI/Chatham House Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019. The lecture contains some spicy revelations about how to organize a pandemic.
ESWI
https://vimeo.com/user10449125
https://vimeo.com/320913130
Lecture by Marc Van Ranst, Belgian Flu Commissioner, at the ESWI/Chatham House Influenza Pandemic Preparedness Stakeholders Conference on 22 January 2019. The lecture contains some spicy revelations about how to organize a pandemic.
ESWI
https://vimeo.com/user10449125
https://vimeo.com/320913130
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