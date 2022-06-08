REBELLION AGAINST THE WOKE: SAN FRANCISCO OUSTS SOROS DA!

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RonPaulLibertyReport
Ron Paul Liberty Report
4933 subscribers
In what may be the high water mark for the "Soros DAs," San Francisco voters have, by a large majority, decided to remove District Attorney Chesa Boudin from office. Crime surged while Boudin fired prosecutors, leading a Chinese-American community spearheaded drive to return to some sanity in SF. Will L.A. and the rest of California follow? Also today, are you ready for the Jan. 6th Commission propaganda hearings?