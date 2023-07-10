THESE signs hint that traveling may soon be RESTRICTED

Glenn Beck





July 9, 2023





It’s happening gradually, but slowly, the far-left and global elites are changing your conception of traveling. Gone are the days where those who traveled were considered cultured, knowledgeable, or well-informed. Soon, those who travel — or even those who WISH to travel — may be deemed ignorant, instead. In this clip, Glenn sits down with a travel expert who details the signs that this change IS coming…and it’s all thanks to ESG metrics. And even if you’re not a huge traveler, this WILL affect you: ‘You want to have the freedom of movement…no matter what party you’re a part of. So this is something universally we all need to make sure that we protect.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rGAYQYqE4w